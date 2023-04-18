(KRON) — Draymond Green will not be on the court for a crucial Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. The NBA announced Tuesday night that Green was suspended for stepping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game 2.

Green was ejected from Game 2 for the incident, which occurred in the fourth quarter of the game. The Kings won the game 114-106, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

Sabonis fell to the ground while going for a rebound before grabbing Green’s leg as he ran down the floor. While trying to get loose, Green stomped on Sabonis’ midsection. Watch the whole incident HERE.

“The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in a press release.

Green was also suspended for a game in the 2016 NBA Finals for hitting LeBron James in the groin area. That incident came after he kicked Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams in the series before. He was also ejected from a playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022 for dragging forward Brandon Clarke to the ground.

Draymond's full response to the incident with Domantas. Says it's the second game in a row that his ankle has been grabbed while trying to run up the court: pic.twitter.com/yalP8O24Yx — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 18, 2023

When asked about the incident with Sabonis, Green said it was the second time in two games that his leg was grabbed.

“I gotta land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person so I’m not stretching that far,” he said.

Green averaged 6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8 assists per game over the first two games of the series. His is a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, four-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA champion.