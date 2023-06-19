SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become a free agent, according to a report.

Green has been with the Warriors since 2012 after being selected as the 35th overall pick in the NBA draft that year. During his decade-plus with the team, Green has won four NBA championships. Citing sources, Senior lead NBA writer for The Athletic Shams Charania said Green is set to enter unrestricted free agency.

Citing sources, KRON4’s Jason Dumas said Green is seeking a contract that lines up with Steph Curry’s in terms of length.

I’ve been told Draymond is seeking a contract that lines up with Steph’s in terms of length.



Look for a three year extension. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.