SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has begun counseling and will miss at least three weeks after being suspended indefinitely by the NBA, according to a report. Green was slapped with an indefinite suspension by the league last week after striking the Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game.

According to a league source cited by The Athletic, Green is expected to get counseling and work with the Warriors and the NBA while he’s suspended. Sources cited by The Athletic said Green has been understanding and prepared to undergo counseling, although they would not reveal the specifics of the counseling.

Green’s latest suspension was the sixth of his NBA career and the second this season. Back in November, the four-time NBA champion was handed a five-game suspension for putting the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert in a headlock.