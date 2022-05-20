(KRON) – The Golden State Warriors are looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks as they set to take on the Mavs tonight at 6 p.m.

The Mavericks got destroyed in game one by 25 points as the Warriors lead pretty much from the very beginning of the game.

Steph Curry had 21 points, Andrew Wiggins had 19 and Klay Thompson had 15.

More importantly they held the Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to just 20 points.

The Warriors are once again having a watch party outside of Chase Center in Thrive City, which is in front of the arena.

A good sign for the Warriors? They have been undefeated in the playoffs at home