Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter joins the WWE family

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRON) – Keeping it in the family. The daughter of 10-time world champion Dwayne “The Rock'” Johnson and Dany Garcia, have announced she’s planning in following in her father’s footsteps.

WWE reported on Monday, Simone Johnson has reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin her in-ring training.

Simone is looking to carry on the legacy of her father Dwyane Johnson, her great grandfather and grandfather.

Simone is in line to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.

Simone will begin her training under the guidance of Matt Bloom Sarah Amato and multiple other trainers.

Simone commented on her new journey via Instagram, “To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling and said ‘this will be my life one day, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful and ready to work. Let’s do this.”

Shortly after, Simone’s father took to Instagram to express how proud he is of his little girl.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Congrats to my No. 1 born, Simone Johnson officially signing her wrestling contract with WWE and is on her way to becoming the first ever fourth generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn and own,” Johnson said.

Latest Headlines: