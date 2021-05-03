Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell, 17, named MLS Player of the Week

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell has been named the MLS Player of the Week.

Cowell, 17, scored the game-winning goal and notched two assists in the Quakes 4-1 win over D.C. United on Saturday.

Cowell leads the league in assists and leads the Earthquakes in points, with 2 goals and 3 assists on the season.

Cowell is the third youngest player in MLS history to earn Player of the Week honors.

Freddy Adu, born in 1989, won the award twice in 2005, and Santino Quaranta, born in 1984, won the award in 2001.

Cowell and midfielder Jackson Yueill were also selected to Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week.

Cowell was born in Ceres, California and is considered a homegrown player after joining the Earthquakes Academy team in 2018. He previously played for Ballistic United in Pleasanton.

San Jose’s next match is on Friday, May 7th at Real Salt Lake.