Earthquakes home opener marks first Santa Clara County event with fans

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A big step towards getting back to normal in Santa Clara County took place on Saturday.

The San Jose Earthquakes home opener marked the first event in the county with fans in attendance since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

“This is amazing. It’s a beautiful day. It’s been really fun to cheer on the Earthquakes, we’re winning – go Earthquakes. It’s been awesome the food trucks, everything feels really safe,” said fan Colleen Carey.

PayPal Park was filled to 20% capacity or about 3600 hundred fans.

Seats were spread out 6-feet apart and masks were required.

However, food trucks were open and serving fans, and so was North America’s largest outdoor bar.

“It’s good being out, I know there are some restrictions but it doesn’t really feel like it here at PayPal Park. It’s a lot better than the Giants game I’ll tell you that much,” said fan Roberto Castro.

The Quakes got on the board first with a penalty kick and held a lead throughout the game.

Players say the fans energy made a huge difference.

“Last year was difficult for everybody including the players to play without fans. I think the fans kind of are what makes the game so special. They’re the heart beat of this club. Their passion, their noise, their intensity throughout the game, it’s what gives us a boost,” said starting goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.

The Earthquakes defeated FC Dallas 3-1. Their next home game will be held on Saturday May 2, we’re told 20% capacity will be allowed once again.