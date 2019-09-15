End of an era Raiders say goodbye to infield dirt

OAKLAND (KRON) – Today marks the end of an era as the Oakland Raiders will play for the last time on an infield at Ring Central Coliseum.
The Raiders are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon.
The Oakland Athletics and Raiders are the last NFL and MLB team to share a stadium.
Even though the A’s are making their way into the playoffs, the Raiders will hit the road until November.
While fans might be sad to see the dirt go, players who are forced to play on the field will have a sigh of relief.
Fans took to social media, expressing their sadness.
The Raiders will head to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.
