ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34

(KRON) – An ESPN beloved college football reporter gone too soon. Edward Aschoff, 34-years-young, died on Tuesday on his birthday, after suffering a brief illness, according to ESPN.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.” ESPN

According to ESPN, Aschoff started working for ESPN.com as a reporter.

Shortly after, he moved his career to Los Angeles to expand his role to television.

Aschoff worked for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, and worked as a television and radio sideline reporter during college football games.

The reporter took to Instagram two weeks prior to express how thankful he was for his fiancé, Katy Berteau, for taking care of him while he battled a pneumonia.

He wrote, “Having pneumonia is pretty terrible. Like the absolute worst. But it helps having this sweet angel taking care of you even when she’s risking getting this soul-crushing illness herself. All the soup, tea and delicious meals have kept me from crawling into a corner and crying the days away. Love you, babe. Thanks for putting up with my 5 am coughing fits.”

People took to social media to express their deepest condolences to the sports journalist.

“Just completely stunned to hear of the passing of my friend, ESPN’s Edward Aschoff, from pneumonia. A true pro in this business and honest to God one of the nicest guys in this business that you’ll find. My heart aches. Damn… ” @AnthonyDasher1

“Left church and got word from my best friend that Edward Aschoff has passed away, on his birthday and with a wedding this spring. I’m so sad and my heart aches for his loved ones. A great young journalist and more important, Ed was kind and genuine. He’ll be missed.” @nwblackmon

” We would like to send our condolences to Edward Aschoff’s friends, family, and colleagues. Ed, as most people knew him, was an ESPN reporter who primarily covered College Football. He passed away today after a battle with Pneumonia. Today was also his 34th birthday.” @ForeverCFB_



” Edward Aschoff, ESPN college football reporter, dies at age 34 … This is such sad news for all who knew, loved and admired Ed Aschoff. Taken on his birthday. Gone too soon. Rest In Peace, beautiful young man. You will be missed. ” @MzCSmith

