Ex-49er Jarryd Hayne found guilty of sexual assault in Australia

ENGLEWOOD, CO – AUGUST 27: Jarryd Hayne #38 of the San Francisco 49ers talks to the media following a joint training session with the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos at the Denver Broncos Training Facility on August 27, 2015 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

SYDNEY (AP) – Ex-rugby league international Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of the sexual assault of a woman in 2018.

A District Court jury in Sydney found Hayne not guilty of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent inflicting actual bodily harm but guilty of two alternative counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

He was released on bail and will face sentencing in May.

Hayne had denied assaulting the woman in the bedroom of her home in Newcastle, north of Sydney, in September 2018.

Hayne was a two-time player of the year in Australia’s National Rugby League.

He also had a season in the NFL with the 49ers.