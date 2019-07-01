Ex-teammate: Warriors took Kevin Durant for granted

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former teammate Kendrick Perkins said Kevin Durant is “happy” with his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors and join the Brooklyn Nets.

“They’re going to miss him when he’s gone,” Perkins said in an interview with The Undefeated. “I talked to KD and he is happy,” he added.

Perkins is a close friend of KD’s and the two played together in Oklahoma City.

On KD moving to Brooklyn, Perkins said “Finally, he got his own team. It was time for him to leave the Golden State.”

Durant on Sunday confirmed he was leaving the Bay and headed to New York to sign a four-year, $164 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant is a six-time All-Star who joined the Golden State Warriors in free agency in 2016.

The team nabbed two straight NBA championships and made it to the finals this year before losing to the Toronto Raptors.

