Exclusive: Andre Ward’s journey from Bay Area to Boxing Hall of Fame

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area boxer Andre Ward is getting ready to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

In an exclusive interview, he spoke with KRON4’s Jason Dumas about his journey to becoming a pro, the pressures he put on himself as he built an undefeated world championship career, and what his hometown meant to him along the way.

Bonus material: Find out his reaction when he got the HOF call and who was the last person to beat him at 12 years old!