Exclusive interview with Giants GM Scott Harris

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 Sports Director, Jason Dumas’ exclusive interview with Giants General Manager Scott Harris following his first season with the organization.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News