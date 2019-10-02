Fair Pay to Play Act: Players speak out

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom made history on Monday when he signed a bill into law that states colleges will have to pay students for use of their name, likeness and image.

Newsom went made an appearance on HBO’s, “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” alongside NBA star LeBron James, to discuss the impact the law create.

Newsom explained, “It’s going to change college sports for the better by having now the interest finally of the athletes, on par with interest of the institutions. Now we’re rebalancing that power arrangement.”

The Fair Pay to Play Act will take into effect Jan. 1. 2023.

Other states close to follow in suit include Colorado and Washington.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association is a billion dollar industry that generates revenue from television and championship games. That money is then funded to schools all across the nation.

Top tier coaches on average make $2.5 million per year, while student athletes don’t get paid.

Prior to signing, the NCAA urged Gov. Newsom to reject the bill, explaining it could bar a threat to California universities from NCAA competitions.

The NCAA issued a statement explaining the new law is “creating confusion for current and future student athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses.”

Professional athletes have been speaking out since the recent news.

LeBron James stated, “Athletes at every level deserve to be empowered and to be fairly compensated for their work, especially in a system where so many are profiting off of their talents.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green thanked Gov. Newsom for his leadership and bringing awareness to equality for college athletes.

“As a former college athlete, that’s exciting. You spend so much time in college broke no money yet, everybody else was living very well. The university is making a ton of money off your likeliness. It is, I think he used the word, ‘bankrupt model,’ and it is. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Green went on to say, “Someone needs to force this dictatorship to change. The NCA is a dictatorship. I’m tired of seeing these college athletes be ripped off and the president of the NCA just sits back. Ya know, he says a little bit, but doesn’t say much at all because he doesn’t have to and now you gotta speak up and I love to see what his response is going to be to this. ”

Thank you to California Governor @GavinNewsom for his leadership signing the bill protecting college athletes and bringing more equality to the multi billion dollar industry. Cc: @KingJames #MoreThanAnAthlete — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 30, 2019

San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman told The Mercury News, “I hope it destroys the NCAA in general because I think it’s corrupt and it’s a bunch of people taking advantage of kids. “

Sherman believes now that California has changed the law, it’s only a matter of time before others will follow.

“It’s college football, so they won’t let all these college athletes just go to California, so they’ll change the law, and once that changes the NCAA will change its tune, I’m sure,” Sherman said.

Newsom added, “(The NCAA is) a little panicked because they recognize they’re vulnerable. People are hitting this, not just in California, but all across the country because the gig’s up. Billions and billions of dollars—$14-plus billion—goes to these universities, goes to these colleges. Billion-plus revenue to the NCAA themselves. And the actual product, the folks that are putting their lives on the line, putting everything on the line, are getting nothing.”

Warriors’ Bob Myers isn’t sure how this law will play out, but he believes this decision is moving in the right direction.

“The tide is shifting whether this is the beginning of it, or it’ll all move from this position I don’t know. But, I do think you’re seeing public sentiment. Obviously athletes have their own opinions, but I think it signifies a shift in a direction. At minimum a change is needed and maybe this is the change I don’t know, but I think it’s a statement towards that.”

Newsom is confident other states will replicate, “This is the beginning of a national movement.”