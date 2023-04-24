(KRON) — The Oakland A’s have the worst record in MLB, the worst attendance mark in MLB, and now, they are getting mocked on national TV. On Sunday night, Family Guy aired a cut scene making fun of the team.

The scene involved a back-and-forth between two animated A’s announcers:

“Welcome back to A’s baseball, the biggest ‘who cares’ in professional sports.”

“Bottom of the fourth now, Tim. Which Oakland A is batting next?”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Greg. Who cares?”

The joke mocks Oakland’s batting lineup, which features players that even the most die-hard MLB fans may not know. The team’s starting center fielder and leadoff hitter is Esteury Ruiz, who had 35 MLB at-bats over two seasons before landing in Oakland.

The A’s may not be in Oakland for long. Last week, news broke that the A’s purchased land in Las Vegas that is expected to go towards a new stadium that the team will eventually move into.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Oakland entered Monday’s action with a 4-18 record — one game behind the Kansas City Royals for the worst in MLB. Their average attendance of 11,025 per game is also last in baseball.