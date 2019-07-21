First unanimous National Baseball Hall of Fame selection

COOPERSTOWN (KRON) – Mariano Rivera, a perfect MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

It’s been quite the journey for Rivera. A journey, you don’t hear about often.

Rivera was raised in a tiny Panamanian fishing village. Where baseball was just a hobby and served him as entertainment.

There was no plan to make it to the big leagues, let alone owning a glove. He used a glove made out of cardboard and a ball from netting and electrical tape.

When Rivera was in ninth grade he dropped out of school to help work on his father’s fishing boat.

Rivera was given a chance in 1989 when his team, Panama Oeste, was in need for a pitcher. He was referred by fellow teammates to a Yankees scout that would eventually lead to his success.

Rivera was signed by the New York Yankees in 1990. He threw nine pitches in front of the scout, who then signed the pitcher for $2,000.

Fast forward to present day, nearly thirty years later.

Rivera’s won five World Series titles, has more MLB saves than anyone else in baseball history and has now officially become the first unanimous Hall of Fame selection.