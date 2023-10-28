(KRON) — In 2010, Joe Lacob and Peter Guber were leaders in an ownership group that purchased the Golden State Warriors for a then-record $450 million. Thirteen years later, it’s safe to say that investment paid off.

For the second year in a row, the Warriors are the most valuable NBA team, according to a Forbes report released this week. The Dubs are worth $7.7 billion — a 10% increase from a year ago.

Despite not winning the NBA Finals, the Warriors still generated a league-high $765 million during the 2022-23 season. Forbes said that is 48% more than any other team — the Los Angeles Lakers behind them at $516 million.

Forbes: Top 10 Most Valuable NBA Teams in 2023

Golden State Warriors ($7.7 billion) New York Knicks ($6.6 billion) Los Angeles Lakers ($6.4 billion) Boston Celtics ($4.7 billion) Los Angeles Clippers ($4.65 billion) Chicago Bulls ($4.6 billion) Dallas Mavericks ($4.5 billion) Houston Rockets ($4.4 billion) Philadelphia 76ers ($4.3 billion) Toronto Raptors ($4.1 billion)

The Warriors’ success on the court — four NBA titles in the past decade — has contributed to the rising value of the San Francisco-based team. Forbes added the value of teams across the league has also increased due to lucrative media rights deals.

Most notably, the U.S. television deals the NBA has with ESPN and Turner Sports contributed to that, Forbes reports. The league earns an average of $2.66 billion per season through 2024-25.

Reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets ranked No. 15 on the list. The Nuggets are reportedly worth $3.37 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.