Former 49ers general manager, Trent Baalke hired by Jacksonville Jaguars

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The former San Francisco 49ers general manager, Trent Baalke, has now been hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars new director of player personnel.

Baalke has not worked with an NFL team since 2016, when San Francisco had parted ways with the manager.

Baalke spent six seasons with the 49ers and hired head coaches Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly.

During his tenure with the team, San Francisco made three consecutive appearances in the NFC Championship.

Baalke has been spending his past few seasons as an NFL football operations consultant.

According to ESPN, Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said, “He had a lot of success during his time in San Francisco and has proven that he has a great eye for talent and constructing a team, so we’re excited for him to be a part of the organization.”

Baalke is expected to get involved immediately with the organization and help make decisions on the roster and help advise on how to approach free agency.

A few draft picks Baalke picked for San Francisco includes Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid, Carlos Hyde, Jimmie Ward, Arik Armstead, Jaquiski Tartt and DeForest Buckner.

