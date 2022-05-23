BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Former UC-Berkeley football star Geoff McArthur was hospitalized Friday while he battles cancer, according to a GoFundMe organized by his friends. McArthur was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin diffuse large b-cell lymphoma and was admitted to Keck Medicine of USC.

The GoFundMe said McArthur’s cancer is spreading rapidly and he is undergoing aggressive treatment and chemotherapy. He has health care coverage, but needs additional financial support to cover his medical expenses. The GoFundMe’s goal is $75,000 and had raised more than $15,000 as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.

McArthur was working as a football coach and teacher at St. Monica Catholic High School in Los Angeles. He graduated Cal with a degree in social welfare and earned his master’s from Lindenwood University in Missouri.

While at Cal, McArthur paired with Aaron Rodgers to lead the Bears to an Insight Bowl victory in 2003 and a 10-2 season in 2004. He played for the Bears from 2000-2004 and is their all-time leader in receiving yards. In 2018, he was elected to the athletic program’s Hall of Fame.