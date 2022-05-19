SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik officially retired from baseball, the New York Post reported Thursday. Panik played eight seasons in MLB and won a World Series title with the Giants in 2014.

Panik debuted for the Giants in 2014, winning the World Series as a rookie. He played in San Francisco until 2019, when the Giants released him mid-season.

Panik had some key plays in the Giants’ World Series run in 2014, including a third-inning home run that gave the Giants a lead in their series-clinching Game 5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS. Panik had six hits in the World Series, including two doubles and a triple. Perhaps his most famous moment came in the third inning of Game 7 of the World Series, when he dived to snag an Eric Hosmer ground ball and flipped the ball with his glove to Brandon Crawford, starting a double play.

In 2015, Panik posted a career-high batting average of .312 and was named to the MLB All-Star Game. He won a Golden Glove award for his defense in 2016. In September of 2017, he notched 12 hits over a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, setting a Giants record.

After leaving San Francisco, Panik played for the Mets, Blue Jays and Marlins. He finished his career with a .264 batting average and 42 home runs. The New York Post reported that Panik had a child last year and is enjoying family life.