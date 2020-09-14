Former Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval lands minor-deal with Braves organization

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The former San Francisco Giants infielder is headed to Atlanta, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

Heyman reports Sandoval signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves organization on Monday.

Breaking: Braves sign Pablo Sandoval. Minors deal. Will start at alternate site. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 14, 2020

Sandoval was released from the San Francisco Giants after being designated for assignment.

According to ESPN, Sandoval, 34, who was in his second stint with the Giants, is hitting .220 with one home run and six RBIs this season.

The two-time All-Star won three World Series titles with San Francisco and in 2012 was named World Series MVP.

