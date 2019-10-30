Former MLB star Josh Hamilton arrested on felony charge causing injury to child

FORT WORTH, Tx. (KRON) – Former Texas Rangers Josh Hamilton has been charged with third-degree felony child abuse charges, involving one of his three children, according to reports.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, one of Hamilton’s daughters told authorities her father went on a rampage Sept. 30.

The statement explained Hamilton threw a water bottle hitting her after she made a comment causing him to become upset.

The girl told police he then pulled a chair out from underneath her and threw it back at her, hitting her. Hamilton then carried the girl to her room where she yelled, “I’m sorry.” From there he threw the girl on the bed, pinned her face down and started hitting her legs with a closed fist.

In the statement, she explains to authorities he picks her up by her sweatshirt causing it to tear. Hamilton then pushed his daughter back on her bed and slapping her in the back leaving numerous scratches.

After the altercation concluded Hamilton told his daughter, “I hope you go in front of the f—ing judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t have to come to my house again.”

Details of the incident are still under investigation.

Hamilton’s ex-wife, Katie Hamilton, filed a restraining order against Hamilton earlier this month.

Hamilton was released from custody Wednesday on a $35,000 bond.

Hamilton is ordered to stay away from the child.

The former Ranger is a 5-time All-Star who was the American League MVP in 2010.

In 1999, Hamilton was the No. 1 overall MLB draft pick by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hamilton played nine seasons in the majors, including six with the Rangers and helped lead the Rangers to two World Series appearances.

Hamilton was inducted into the Rangers’ Hall of Fame this year.

This isn’t the first time Hamilton has had run ins with the law. Drugs and alcohol have been an issue for the MLB All-Star in the past.

In 2001 Hamilton went to Rehab for the first time and in 2002 Tampa Bay sent him to the Betty Ford Clinic. Hamilton continued to fail drug tests which led to multiple suspensions, including in 2004 when he was suspended for the entire season.

Hamilton’s attorney issued a statement, said his client “is innocent of the chare against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court.”