Former NFL RB Cedric Benson dies at 36 in motorcycle crash

AUSTIN, Texas (KRON) – Former NFL running back Cedric Benson died last night in a motorcycle accident, according to multiple reports.

At 10:22 p.m. Benson and a woman in her thirties, were heading down RM 2222 when a minivan pulled out in front. Both Benson and the woman died on the scene.

Authorities say, “speed and poor visibility were the biggest factors in this crash.”

36-years-young, Benson was one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history.

The running back was drafted No.4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

Family, friends and fans took to social media to send their condolences.

Saddened by the reports on the passing of Cedric Benson. We’ve coached a lot of tough players but none were tougher than Cedric. He was a true spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family on this sad day. pic.twitter.com/6afR0AFiJW — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) August 18, 2019

Cedric Benson was the most honest athlete I've ever been around. I always respected that. Gone too soon. Thoughts go out to his family, friends and former teammates. #horns #hookem — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) August 18, 2019

Former Longhorn great Cedric Benson has died after a crash last night. His final Instagram post indicated he was going for a motorcycle ride. Condolences are pouring in, including from his former coach, Mack Brown. pic.twitter.com/X4DhXg1ekU — Wes Wilson (@weswilson4) August 18, 2019

