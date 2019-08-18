Live Now
Former NFL RB Cedric Benson dies at 36 in motorcycle crash

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KRON) – Former NFL running back Cedric Benson died last night in a motorcycle accident, according to multiple reports.

At 10:22 p.m. Benson and a woman in her thirties, were heading down RM 2222 when a minivan pulled out in front. Both Benson and the woman died on the scene.

Authorities say, “speed and poor visibility were the biggest factors in this crash.”

36-years-young, Benson was one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history.

The running back was drafted No.4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

Family, friends and fans took to social media to send their condolences.

