Former Raider Antonio Brown reached out to media experts to accelerate release

OAKLAND (KRON) – Former Oakland Raider Antonio Brown, sought out advice from social media experts on how to speed up his release from the organization.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen,

“Brown, during the week, actually sought advice from social media consultants on how he could accelerate his release from the Raiders.”

The wide receiver took to Instagram Wednesday posting a photo of the fines he received from the Raiders organization.

Mortensen explained, “This all started with him releasing the letter from Mike Mayock that he was being fined. He put that on social media, which led to the confrontation.”

Brown pushed the envelope further by requesting to be released on Instagram Saturday morning.

Shortly after, the Oakland Raiders released Brown.

The wide receiver went on to sign with the New England Patriots.

Brown is not expected to play today as his contract won’t be in effect until Monday, Sept. 9.