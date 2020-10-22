Former Raiders offensive lineman Mario Henderson dies at 35

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Mario Henderson (75) against Houston Texans in fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Raiders offensive lineman Mario Henderson has died. He was 35. The team announced Henderson’s death without giving a cause of death.

Henderson joined the Raiders in draft-day trade after being picked in the third round by the New England Patriots after his college career at Florida State.

He played four seasons in Oakland, starting 28 games.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News