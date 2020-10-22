HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Raiders offensive lineman Mario Henderson has died. He was 35. The team announced Henderson’s death without giving a cause of death.
Henderson joined the Raiders in draft-day trade after being picked in the third round by the New England Patriots after his college career at Florida State.
He played four seasons in Oakland, starting 28 games.
Latest Stories:
- Live: Senate GOP to push Barrett forward over Dem boycott of vote
- Fremont police arrest suspect in multiple mail thefts
- Former Blue Bell president charged with trying to cover up 2015 Listeria contamination of ice cream
- Former Raiders offensive lineman Mario Henderson dies at 35
- Santa Cruz Mountains, San Mateo Coast added to Red Flag Warning