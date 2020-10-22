Former Raiders offensive lineman Mario Henderson dies at 35

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Mario Henderson (75) against Houston Texans in fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Raiders offensive lineman Mario Henderson has died. He was 35. The team announced Henderson’s death without giving a cause of death.

Henderson joined the Raiders in draft-day trade after being picked in the third round by the New England Patriots after his college career at Florida State.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mario Henderson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/3tKJ9l4Heu — NFLPA Former Players (@NFLPAFmrPlayers) October 21, 2020

He played four seasons in Oakland, starting 28 games.

Latest Stories: