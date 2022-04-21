FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Central Valley native and former Oakland Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica died Thursday, according to Fresno County officials. He was 80 years old.

Lamonica, who played in the NFL for 12 seasons, spent eight seasons with the Raiders from 1967-1974. The two-time pro bowler led the team to four division titles and an appearance in Super Bowl II where the Raiders would lose to the Green Bay Packers.

Growing up in the Central Valley, Lamonica attended Clovis High School. The high school’s 6,000-seat facility, Lamonica Stadium, is named after him.

Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s office say Lamonica died of natural causes.