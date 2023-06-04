1990: Manager Roger Craig of the San Francisco Giants looks on. Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule /Allsport via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former San Francisco Giants manager Roger Craig has died at the age of 93, the team announced Sunday on Twitter. Craig managed the Giants for eight seasons from 1985 until 1992 — winning the NL Pennant in 1989.

Craig’s 586 wins as manager are the sixth-most in Giants history and third-most since the team moved to San Francisco in 1957 (only Bruce Bochy and Dusty Baker have more). He was San Francisco’s manager in the 1989 World Series when the Giants lost to the Oakland A’s in four games.

As a player, he pitched 12 seasons in MLB and won three World Series titles: two with the Dodgers (1955 and 1959) and one with the Cardinals (1964). He also played for the Mets, Reds and Phillies. Craig was born in Durham, North Carolina and attended North Carolina State University.

Craig was runner-up for NL Manager of the Year in 1987 and 1989.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #SFGiants Manager Roger Craig," the team tweeted. "The "Humm Baby" skippered the Giants for eight seasons."

