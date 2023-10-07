SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Jim Poole has died, the team announced on social media Saturday afternoon. He was 57 years old.

Poole spent three seasons in San Francisco from 1996 to 1998, including the 1997 campaign in which the Giants won the NL West. The reliever pitched a total of 105.1 innings as a Giant, according to Baseball-Reference.

The Giants did not disclose the circumstances of Poole’s passing.

Poole played 11 MLB seasons, including stints with the Dodgers, Phillies and Rangers. He posted a career ERA of 4.31 in 363 innings.

“The #SFGiants are saddened to learn of the passing of former Giants pitcher Jim Poole. Poole spent parts of three seasons in the orange and black, including the ‘97 division-winning campaign. We extend our deepest condolences to the Poole family,” the Giants wrote on X.