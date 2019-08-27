Former Warrior DeMarcus Cousins under investigation for verbal threats

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – TMZ reports after obtaining court documentation, former Warrior DeMarcus Cousins is under investigation for allegedly threatening and choking his ex-girlfriend.

This comes after TMZ released a video of Cousins threatening to put a “bullet in (her) f—ing head.”

The NBA issued a statement on Tuesday addressing the allegations.

“We are aware of the report regarding DeMarcus Cousins and are investigating the allegations.”

Cousins recently signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, but faced some tough news when he recently tore his ACL courtsiding him for the season to come.

The Lakers issued a statement Tuesday stating, “We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

