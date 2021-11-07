Fundraiser for victim in fatal crash involving Ex-Raider Ruggs exceeds goal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fundraiser for Tina Tintor, the 23-year-old woman who died in a crash Tuesday morning involving former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs, had raised more than $86,000 as of Sunday, well above its $7,000 goal.

That is 12 times above the family’s initial target set Saturday.

Tintor’s 3-year-old dog, Max, also died in the crash.

According to the GoFundMe page, more than 2,000 people had donated to the fundraiser, which Tintor’s family said was to help pay for funeral expenses.

“Our family is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received,” the family wrote on GoFundMe.

Police said Ruggs was driving 156 miles an hour right before the crash happened, while documents obtained by 8 News Now said his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.