(KRON) — The Warriors could be without Gary Payton II for an extended period of time. The 30-year-old guard left Tuesday’s game in Sacramento with an injury, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that he is out indefinitely with a torn calf.

Payton suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Warriors’ loss to the Kings. It appeared to be a non-contact injury — he grabbed at his right calf after navigating a screen on defense.

Payton is listed as out for Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a calf strain.

Warriors IR for Thursday. Chris Paul not playing. pic.twitter.com/xk9NLn0Hhg — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 30, 2023

In the 2023-24 season, Payton is averaging 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game off the bench. He was a key part of the Warriors 2022 NBA championship team.

Another Warriors reserve guard got injured on Tuesday. Chris Paul left the game with a leg injury. The Warriors said Paul will miss Thursday’s game with a left leg lower nerve contusion.