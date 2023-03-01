SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If it were up to Draymond Green, Black History Month would not exist. In a press conference on Tuesday, the outspoken Golden State Warriors forward explained why he is against the idea.

“You’ve got governors trying to take our history out of schools. I’m not gonna be the fool to say ‘Yay! We get celebrated for 28 days,'” he said.

Green pointed out that Black History Month is in February, which is the shortest month of the year. He says eventually, the month commemorating Black history should go.

“Not get rid of Black history, like they’re trying to do,” he clarified. “But Black History Month? Nah. Teach my history from January 1 to December 31. And then do it again, and then again, and then again, and then again. That’s what I’d like to see.”

According to a government website dedicated to Black History Month, Black History Month began in 1976. President Gerald R. Ford told Americans to “Seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Green has spoken about racial issues in the past. In a November interview with Complex, he spoke about being called the n-word during the NBA Finals in Boston, calling the experience dehumanizing.