(KRON) — The San Francisco Giants have bolstered their pitching staff by acquiring a former Cy Young winner.

The Giants acquired pitcher Robbie Ray from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and outfielder Mitch Haniger and cash considerations, the team announced Friday.

Ray, 32, will not be ready in time to start the 2024 season. It was not clear for around when this season the lefty will make his Giants debut.

Ray, who won the award for the best American League pitcher in 2021, has missed time due to injury since receiving the honor. He underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm in May 2023 after starting one game that season.

In his last full season, 2022, Ray had a 12-12 record with a 3.71 ERA in 189 innings.

Ray won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts in 193 1/3 innings. He was an All-Star in 2017 when he was on NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks.

This adds to an offseason filled with moves by Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi. The Giants also signed Korean baseball star Jung Hoo Lee to a 6-year, $113 million contract in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.