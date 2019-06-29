Giants announce CEO Larry Baer returns July 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants on Saturday announced CEO Larry Baer will return to the organization on Tuesday, July 2.

In a statement, the Giants said Baer had participated in a regular counseling program and “has recommitted himself the organization.”

The Giants said Baer will “initially focus on reconnecting with the employees and receiving updates on all aspects of the organization.”

Baer was suspended from the organization on March 26 following the controversial public altercation with his wife caught on camera.