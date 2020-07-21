Giants, A’s resume annual Bay Bridge Series ahead of MLB’s Opening Day

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – MLB’s Opening Day is later this week, but in the meantime, teams have begun to start playing pre-season games.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Giants and A’s resumed their annual Bay Bridge Series.

With everything going on in society right about now, baseball has been so odd to cover.

If you remember, back in March, all 30 teams were at Spring Training when it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Fast forward to July 3rd, after a lot of drama, the MLB began its special “Summer Training” in preparation for its shortened 60 game season.

After a little over two weeks of camp, the A’s and the Giants are ready to start the season.

One roster note, A’s Manager Bob Melvin told KRON4 that pitcher AJ Puk is on the IL due to a strained shoulder.

He’s currently in Los Angeles consulting with doctors – Tough news for one of the top young pitchers in baseball.

