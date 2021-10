SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants defeated their longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-0 victory.

Game 1 of the National League Division Series kicked off Friday at 6:37 p.m.

Check. Out. This. Crowd. Oracle Park is rocking tonight for game 1 of the NLDS!!! Lots of Giants orange, not a lot of blue out there. San Francisco leads 2-0 in the 6th. @kron4news #resilientsf pic.twitter.com/5o1iDBSsHn — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) October 9, 2021

The first team to win three games will win the series and advance to the National League Championship Series and face the winner of the Atlanta Braves-Milwaukee Brewers series.