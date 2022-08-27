MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants lost their third straight game after falling 3-2 to the Twins on Saturday in Minnesota. The Giants blew a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning as the home team tied the game to force extra innings.

San Francisco lost the game in the 10th inning when pitcher Dominic Leone walked the bases loaded to score Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton. Giants closer Camilo Doval gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth while allowing two hits and walking two batters.

It was mostly a pitchers’ duel as the game was 1-0 in favor of the Giants by the end of the eighth inning. Giants starter Alex Cobb threw five scoreless innings and struck out seven. Twins starter Sonny Gray gave up one run and one hit in five innings.

The Giants’ offense finished the game with two runs on four hits. With no outs and a runner on second base in the 10th inning, outfielder Luis Gonzalez was tagged out on his way to third.

Giants catcher Joey Bart hit a ground ball towards the left side of the infield to a Twins infielder. Gonzalez was then easily tagged out trying to advance to third.

San Francisco is now 7.5 games back from NL West rival San Diego Padres who hold the third and final Wild Card spot. The Giants are 3-7 in their last 10 games.