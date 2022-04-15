SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Giants assistance coach Alyssa Nakken made history Tuesday night during the team’s 13-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. She became the first female to coach on the field of a game, according to MLB.

Nakken’s helmet from that game is going to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, the organization tweeted. They congratulated Nakken on making history.

Nakken, 31, was able to take the field as the first base coach in the third inning after first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected.

This comes after she already made history in January 2020 as the first woman to be a coach on a Major League Baseball staff.

“It’s a big deal,” Nakken said of Tuesday’s feat. “I feel a great sense of responsibility and I feel it’s my job to honor those who have helped me to where I am.”

As an assistant coach, Nakken works heavily with baserunning and outfield defense. She starred at first base on the Sacramento State softball team then earned her master’s degree in sport management from the University of San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.