SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson accused San Diego Padres third base coach Mike Shlidt of using an expletive that “reeked of undertones of racism” during Tuesday’s game. Richardson was ejected in the third inning of the game for “instigating,” he said.

Richardson, who is Black, said after the game that Shildt yelled, “You need to control that motherf—er,” after the coaches exchanged words.

“I say this because his words were disproportionately unwarranted and reeked undertones of racism when he referred to me as ‘that motherf—er,’ as if I was to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved,” Richardson told reporters. “And I think it’s just really important we understand what happened tonight.”

Richardson and Shildt held a joint press conference on the field at Oracle Park before Wednesday afternoon’s game. Richardson said he and Shildt had a conversation about Tuesday night’s incident.

“In no way do I believe that (Shildt) is a racist,” Richardson said.

Richardson’s ejection paved the way for Alyssa Nakken to become the first woman to coach on the field in an MLB game. Nakken replaced Richardson as the Giants’s first base coach.