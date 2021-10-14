Giants, Dodgers announce lineup for do-or-die NLDS Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The starting lineups for Thursday’s Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants NL Division Series Game 5 have been announced.
San Francisco
- 2B – Tommy La Stella
- LF – Darin Ruf
- C – Buster Posey
- SS – Brandon Crawford
- CF – Kris Bryant
- RF – Mike Yastrzemski
- 1B – Wilmer Flores
- 3B – Evan Longoria
- P – Logan Webb
Los Angeles
- RF – Mookie Betts
- SS – Corey Seager
- 2B – Trea Turner
- C – Will Smith
- 3B – Justin Turner
- CF – Gavin Lux
- 1B – Cody Bellinger
- LF – Chris Taylor
- P – Corey Knebel
The two best teams in baseball will face off in a do-or-die game Thursday night at Oracle Park.
The winner will advance to the NL Championship Series to take on the Atlanta Braves and fight for a spot in the World Series vs. the Boston Red Sox or the Houston Astros.
Meanwhile, the loser will go home and begin their offseason.
The game is set for 6:07 p.m.