Giants, Dodgers announce lineup for do-or-die NLDS Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The starting lineups for Thursday’s Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants NL Division Series Game 5 have been announced.

San Francisco

2B – Tommy La Stella

LF – Darin Ruf

C – Buster Posey

SS – Brandon Crawford

CF – Kris Bryant

RF – Mike Yastrzemski

1B – Wilmer Flores

3B – Evan Longoria

P – Logan Webb

Los Angeles

RF – Mookie Betts

SS – Corey Seager

2B – Trea Turner

C – Will Smith

3B – Justin Turner

CF – Gavin Lux

1B – Cody Bellinger

LF – Chris Taylor

P – Corey Knebel

The two best teams in baseball will face off in a do-or-die game Thursday night at Oracle Park.

The winner will advance to the NL Championship Series to take on the Atlanta Braves and fight for a spot in the World Series vs. the Boston Red Sox or the Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, the loser will go home and begin their offseason.

The game is set for 6:07 p.m.