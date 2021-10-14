Giants, Dodgers announce lineup for do-or-die NLDS Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The starting lineups for Thursday’s Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants NL Division Series Game 5 have been announced.

San Francisco

  • 2B – Tommy La Stella
  • LF – Darin Ruf
  • C – Buster Posey
  • SS – Brandon Crawford
  • CF – Kris Bryant
  • RF – Mike Yastrzemski
  • 1B – Wilmer Flores
  • 3B – Evan Longoria
  • P – Logan Webb

Los Angeles

  • RF – Mookie Betts
  • SS – Corey Seager
  • 2B – Trea Turner
  • C – Will Smith
  • 3B – Justin Turner
  • CF – Gavin Lux
  • 1B – Cody Bellinger
  • LF – Chris Taylor
  • P – Corey Knebel

The two best teams in baseball will face off in a do-or-die game Thursday night at Oracle Park.

The winner will advance to the NL Championship Series to take on the Atlanta Braves and fight for a spot in the World Series vs. the Boston Red Sox or the Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, the loser will go home and begin their offseason.

The game is set for 6:07 p.m.

