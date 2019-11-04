Giants extend qualifying offers to Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants have extended qualifying offers to pitchers Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith to anchor the starting rotation and bullpen respectively.

With the MLB free agency underway, Bumgarner and Smith received a $17.8 million dollar qualifying offer from San Francisco. The decision was announced on Monday.

Each player has ten days to accept or reject the offer.

The one-year deal is based on the average price of the 125 richest contracts in MLB.

The contract total is slightly down from a year ago.

“Bumgarner was an easy decision and Giants felt that’s a worthwhile risk for high-end closer,” explains NBC Sports Bay Area Alex Pavlovic.

If either player rejects the offer they become a free agent.

Left-handed reliever Will Smith, went 6-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 34 saves in 63 appearances.

Any team to sign Bumgarner, the 2014 World Seies MVP, would lose at least one pick in next year’s amateur draft as compensation, unless the team can strike up a deal after the draft in June.

