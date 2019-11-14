Giants’ Farhan Zaidi catches heat for Gabe Kapler hire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to introduce new manager, Gabe Kapler.

Kapler spent the past two seasons managing the Philadelphia Phillies.

The new manager said his goal is to restore the Giants’ winning tradition.

“Building a sustainable culture year in and year out. Competing for National League West titles year in and year out,” said Kapler.

But the new hire comes with controversy.

Giants’ President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi, was asked if while he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2015, if he was involved in the investigation and decision making process regarding an assault allegation that took place while Kapler served as the Dodgers’ Player Development Director.

“Yeah I was aware of the incident as it happened as Gabe reported up the chain,” Zaidi stated.

Ann Killion from the San Francisco Chronicle follows up by asking, “As you know the fan base is pretty fractured at this point has been disappointing for a number of reasons … I’m just curious why you feel this is a way to rebuild the connection with the fans,” Killion asked.

“That’s a great question. I felt and we felt like it was our responsibility to select the person that was right for the job. And we’ve talked about some of the reasons what we we’re looking for and why we felt Gabe was the right person for that. So, I think you’re asking about a certain set of perception issues that were out there. I think for us it was a question of whether we were going to judge someone based on some of those perception issues or what we knew to be true,” Zaidi explained.

“By our first hand experience, by our interview process, by references that we checked and ultimately we decided that was what was important. And I think that’s because we understood the gravity of the job we were going to be interviewing for and filling and how impactful this job can potentially be,” Zaidi said.

Kapler has been criticized for his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against minor league players.

The new manager addressed the controversy on Wednesday explaining, “I didn’t do as good of a job as I could have and now I know that the best action steps for me to take would have been to seek the counsel and expert opinion of people who are devote to these issues.”

Kapler realizes coming to San Francisco he was the unpopular hire.

“Yes I feel like I’m in a little bit of a hole and yes that means something to me. I think I would probably just use it as an opportunity to roll up my sleeves a little bit more, to dig in a little bit more to really find out what the issues are to find out why I have had some of those issues. And to find out why I’m the unpopular hire,” said Kapler.

Kapler went on to explain that in order to become a better manager he had to realize where he could improve.

“And then be responsive to those things. I don’t think I know everything. I don’t think I made every perfect step, I’ve made a lot of mistakes, and I think what you’ll find out about me is that I’m pretty good at making adjustments.”

