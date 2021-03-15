Giants history-making PA Announcer Renel Brooks-Moon ready for 2021 season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Renel Brooks-Moon is a Bay Area icon and the voice of Oracle Park.

The Giants Public Address announcer has welcomed fans to games for the last two decades, and she thrilled fans will be in the stands again in 2021.

“When I turn on that microphone and welcome everybody to Oracle Park and here they come roaring and cheering and we’re ready to play ball, I mean, that’s my happy place,” said Brooks-Moon.

Throughout her tenure Brooks-Moon has also broken many barriers. She was the first woman to ever PA the World Series, and the first woman to PA the MLB’s all star game.

“When I was a young girl there was no one to look up to that was doing anything – there were no women on the radio, no women in sports and certainly no women of color,” said Brooks-Moon.

Brooks-Moon paved her own way, getting her start in local radio.

“From that first moment at midnight in 6120 KFRC, was my first on air job, was magical. And then I enjoyed this wonderful career here where I grew up. And then the Giants came calling in 1999,” said Brooks-Moon.

Brooks-Moon auditioned, and was selected to be the Giants PA announcer for the 2000 season in their brand new ballpark.

“Just being my authentic genuine self, there’s no other way I can do it. You’ll never hear my putting on a radio voice and I think that’s what’s worked for me,” said Brooks-Moon.

In her more than two decades of experience, she says there had never been a season like 2020.

“For Gabe Kapler to take that knee, which I did not see coming at all, it really and truly moved me to tears. I’m very encouraged by what we did as an organization and are continuing to do, and sports as a whole. We have a long way to go, but sports showed up in a way I’ve never seen them show up,” said Brooks-Moon.

Moon hopes when all is said and done in her career she’ll have made a difference; sending the message to people of color and women that they belong.

“Don’t be deterred, you can do this. It will not be easy. It’s still not easy for me, I still face tremendous adversity on the daily, but for the love of the game I’m still standing,” said Brooks-Moon.

She’s still standing, and prepping those vocal cords for another fun ride in 2021.

“I think Kapler did amazing job in the offseason and we have a lot of potential. When I saw the guys reporting to Scottsdale I was so excited I almost lost my mind. Let’s go, let’s go,” said Brooks-Moon.

Brooks-Moon says she thinks Gabe Kapler has done an excellent job in bolstering the Giants roster in the off-season, and she believes the team will make a play-off run.

She also wants to encourage people to do some research and learn about the Negro League. She say she’s been particularly inspired by the women of the Negro League like Toni Stone and Connie Morgan.