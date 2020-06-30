Giants’ Hunter Bishop tests positive for COVID-19, MLB works to keep players safe

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As MLB teams convene for camp ahead of their shortened 60 game seasons, the Giants are one of the numerous teams that have been hit by the coronavirus.

The Giants confirmed on Monday that 2019 first round pick, Hunter Bishop has tested positive for coronavirus.

He will be temporarily kept off of the Giants 60 man player pool.

Sports medicine doctor Rand McClain says we should not overreact on these positive tests.

“We are going to be requiring these players and those associated with them to do way more than the average person. And I know we are freaking out in the current uptick but remember while we are watching the uptick in infections, notice the downtick since May in mortality rate,” McClain said.

When summer camps open on Wednesday, players and staff will be required to go through medical testing and screening processes before they enter team facilities.

The league has also banned spitting items such as sunflower seeds, peanut shells, and tobacco.

Pitchers will be allowed to carry wet rags in their pocket instead of the common habit of licking their fingers for moisture.

“There is no guarantee that we are going to be able to keep everyone healthy. What we are doing is the best we can to reduce the risk and that is going to depend upon two factors. Designed protocols inside these bubbles and then the enforcement and compliance,” McClain said.

Dr. McClain believes the biggest issue may be soft tissue and other injuries due to a sudden increase in intense workouts for the players.

“Don’t try to go to your personal best right away. Ramp back up to what may be your 85% to may be your 100% in the next three to six weeks,” McClain said.

