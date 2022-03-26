SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants are valued at $3.5 billion, according to a Forbes report released this week.

That makes the Giants the fifth-most valuable team in Major League Baseball.

The Giants trail only four teams in terms of overall financial value:

New York Yankees ($6 billion)

Los Angeles Dodgers ($4.075 billion)

Boston Red Sox ($3.9 billion)

Chicago Cubs ($3.8 billion)

San Francisco was listed ahead of the New York Mets at sixth, St. Louis Cardinals at seventh, and Philadelphia Phillies at eighth.

Last year, the Giants were also ranked fifth but were valued less at $3.175 billion, according to a Forbes report in 2021.

For 2022, the Oakland A’s are listed as the 27th-most valuable MLB team at $1.18 billion.

StubHub: The Giants are a hot ticket

After winning a franchise-record and MLB-best 107 games last regular season, the ticket demand to watch baseball in San Francisco has increased.

That increased demand to see the Giants play could be a factor in the increase of the organization’s overall value.

According to ticket retailer StubHub, the Giants are ranked fourth for 2022’s in-demand MLB teams — which is based on average ticket sales this upcoming season.

The Giants trail only the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, Yankees, and Red Sox.

StubHub says the San Francisco has the second-most committed fanbase of any MLB team — based on the number of fans who purchased tickets to multiple games over the last five years.

The Cardinals-Giants game on May 7 in San Francisco is listed as the second-most in-demand game this season.

The average ticket price for that game is $164, according to StubHub’s website.

How MLB teams’ revenue are expected to increase

With the lockout over and a new collective bargaining agreement reached, MLB teams, including the Giants, are expected to increase their overall revenue for the 2022 season.

Starting in 2023, the new agreement will allow teams to have a sponsor’s logo on their jerseys and helmets.

That agreement has increased the average value of MLB teams by 9%, Forbes said.