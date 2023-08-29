SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb nearly tossed a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. Cobb needed just one more out to accomplish the feat when Reds rookie Spencer Steer laced a line drive just out of Luis Matos’ reach in right field.

Cobb finished the game with 131 pitches, a career-high. He struck out eight Reds hitters and allowed one run.

After allowing the hit, Cobb struck out Elly de la Cruz to end the game. The Giants won 6-1 against the Reds, who are one of their competitors for a National League Wild Card spot.

The no-hitter nearly ended in the eighth inning on a Will Benson blooper into shallow center field, but Austin Slater laid out to make the catch and preserve the feat. In the ninth inning, Cobb allowed a one-out walk to Nick Senzel and induced two fly balls to right field before Steer’s double.

Through eight innings, the only baserunner of the game came in the third inning on a throwing error by third baseman Casey Schmitt.

Cobb was at 113 pitches at the end of eight innings, already more than his previous season-high of 109. His previous career-high was 117.

The no-hitter would have been the fifth of the MLB season. Yankees pitcher Domingo German threw a perfect game in Oakland on June 28, three Detroit Tigers combined for a no-hitter on July 8, and Houston’s Framber Valdez and Philadelphia’s Michael Lorenzen threw no-hitters in August.

The last Giants pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Chris Heston on June 9, 2015. Tim Lincecum threw the last two no-hitters before that.