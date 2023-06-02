SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — History has been made at Oracle Park. It took 23 seasons, but the San Francisco Giants recorded their 100th “Splash Hit” home run on Friday.

Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles. That is the 100th time a Giant hit a homer over the right field wall and into McCovey Cove in the San Francisco Bay.

Since opening in 2000, it has been a tradition for fans and kayakers to hang out in McCovey Cove, hoping to get lucky and go home with a ball. Here’s a clip of the lucky fan who secured the 100th Splash Hit.

Barry Bonds was the first Giant to hit a ball into the water when he did so on May 1, 2000, according to the Giants’ website. Bonds recorded 35 Splash Hits — the most of any Giant in history. Brandon Belt is second with 10.

Twenty-eight different San Francisco players have hit a home run into McCovey Cove — all left-handed batters.

If you include the opposing teams, there have been a total of 155 Splash Hits in the history of the ballpark — 55 of them from the visiting team.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Two of those 55 home runs into the SF Bay have come from Los Angeles Dodger Max Muncy. Bryce Harper, Carlos Gonzalez, and now-Giants DH Joc Pederson are among the notable opposing players to hit multiple Splash Hits.