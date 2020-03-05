Live Now
Giants players speak on new manager

Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KRON) – Giants players spoke on Gabe Kapler, the new manager, at spring training, expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming season. Kapler is replacing Bruce Bochy who won three titles with the club in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

