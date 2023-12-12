SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants made a splash in free agency on Wednesday, reportedly agreeing to terms with Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. According to MLB reporters from the New York Post and The Athletic, the Giants gave Lee $113 million over six years.

Lee has been playing in South Korea’s KBO League since 2017 and has not played in Major League Baseball. The 25-year-old outfielder won the KBO’s Most Valuable Player award in 2022.

Lee debuted for the KBO’s Kiwoom Heroes at age 18 in 2017. Over seven seasons, he hit for a .340 batting average in the KBO and slugged 65 home runs.

According to reports, Lee will be able to opt out of his contract with the Giants after four years.

Lee’s father, Jong Beom Lee, was also a star in the KBO. Jong Beom Lee was nicknamed “Son of the Wind,” and Jung Hoo Lee was in turn nicknamed “Grandson of the Wind.”

The news comes days after Shohei Ohtani announced his decision to sign with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants were reportedly also in the mix for baseball’s biggest star.