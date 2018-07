Giants trade Gearrin, Jackson, Bahr; promote Black, Duggar

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Cory Gearrin (62) comes on during the ninth inning of the regular season MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Photo by Allan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Cory Gearrin (62) comes on during the ninth inning of the regular season MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Photo by Allan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The San Francisco Giants have traded Corey Gearrin, Austin Jackson, and Jason Bahr to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.

OFFICIAL:#SFGiants have traded Cory Gearrin, Austin Jackson & minor league RHP Jason Bahr to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Ray Black & Steven Duggar contracts purchased. — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) July 8, 2018

The #TexasRangers have acquired RHPs Cory Gearrin and Jason Bahr and OF Austin Jackson from San Francisco for a PTBNL or cash considerations.



Matt Bush and Tony Barnette have been moved to 60 day DL to make room on 40 man roster. — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 8, 2018

Ray Black and Steven Duggar are being promoted.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES